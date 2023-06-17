Sri Simha’s ‘Bhaag Saale’ to hit screens on Jul 7

Sri Simha Koduri achieved recognition in the industry with his innovative script selection. His upcoming movie is “Bhaag Saale,” a crime comedy directed by Praneet Bramandapalli. The shooting is completed, and the movie is all set for a grand release in theatres on July 7th.



Arjun Dasyan, Yash Rangineni, and Kalyan Singanamala bankrolled Bhaag Saale under the banner of Vedansh Creative Works in association with Big Ben and Cine Valley Movies. The movie is about a young man who wants to achieve what he wants. The makers state that it would be a full-length thrilling film.

Rajeev Kanakala, Neha Solanki, Viva Harsha, Satya, Sudarshan, Varshini, and others played crucial roles. Two songs released so far have impressed the audience. Kala Bhairava scored the music. The post-production works are currently underway.