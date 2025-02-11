Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ from ‘Kannappa’

In a momentous event, the first song from the highly anticipated film Kannappa, titled Shiva Shiva Shankara, was unveiled on Monday by Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji, founder of the Art of Living Foundation. This marks the first time Guruji has launched a film song, adding immense spiritual significance to the occasion.

The launch took place at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji’s ashram in Bangalore, with key members of the Kannappa team in attendance, including Dr. Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannada distributor Rockline Venkatesh, actress Sumalatha, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, music director Stephen Devassy, actor Arpit Ranka, and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry. The devotional track beautifully encapsulates Lord Shiva’s divine energy, making it an emotional and spiritual experience.

Dr. Mohan Babu, the film’s producer, expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji bless our journey by unveiling this sacred song.”

Composed by Stephen Devassy, the Hindi version features Javed Ali with lyrics by Shekhar Astitwa, while the Telugu version, sung by Vijay Prakash, has lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song, rich in devotion, showcases Vishnu Manchu in a soul-stirring portrayal of Kannappa’s unwavering love for Lord Shiva.

With its release just ahead of Maha Shivaratri, Shiva Shiva Shankara has already struck a chord with audiences. Kannappa, featuring a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukhundhan, is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.