Sridevi Movies Finishes Shooting ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ with Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti

Sridevi Movies has wrapped up filming their latest movie, Sarangapani Jathakam. This film is the third collaboration between the production house and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti, who previously worked together on Gentleman and Sammohanam. The lead role is played by the versatile actor Priyadarshi.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad expressed his excitement, saying, “We recently released the first look and title poster of the film on Priyadarshi’s birthday, and the reaction was fantastic. Sarangapani Jathakam explores whether our future is set in stone or if we can change it with our own actions, all within a funny and entertaining story.”



The film was shot over five schedules in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City, and Visakhapatnam. The dubbing process will start on September 12th.



Prasad shared his long-time dream of making a full-on entertainer, noting, “I always wanted to produce a fun film and had hoped to work with Jandhyala garu. Although he wrote dialogues for our successful films Chinnodu - Peddodu and Aditya 369, we never got the chance to make a movie with him. Now, with Mohanakrishna Indraganti directing, we’re finally fulfilling that dream. Sarangapani Jathakam will be a special film for Sridevi Movies, made with top quality and no budget constraints.”



The film features Priyadarshi, Roopa Koduvayur, VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, and others. With the shooting completed, excitement is building for the movie’s release.

