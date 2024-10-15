Sriimurali’s action thriller ‘Bagheera’ gears up for Diwali release

Roaring Star Sriimurali, known for his powerful performance in Ugramm, is set to return with an exhilarating action entertainer, Bagheera. Directed by Dr. Suri, with a story penned by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel (KGF, Salaar), this film is expected to deliver an intense cinematic experience.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious Hombale Films banner, which has produced hits like KGF 1, Kantara, and Salaar, Bagheera promises to be a landmark in Kannada cinema. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Garuda Ram. With top technicians on board, including cinematographer AJ Shetty and music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film’s technical brilliance is expected to add to the excitement.

Bagheera will be distributed in Telugu states by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, a renowned distribution house known for handling several blockbusters. The Telugu promotions for the film will soon kick off, building anticipation among audiences.

As the release date nears, fans are excited for Sriimurali’s intense and power-packed role, which is highlighted in the striking posters. The film’s first single, Rudhira Haara, will be released on October 17th at 10:35 AM, adding to the buzz surrounding this Diwali release. Bagheera is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 31st.