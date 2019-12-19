Srinu Vaitla planning a full-on entertainer with this young hero

Once a celebrated star director, Srinu Vaitla is now experiencing the all-time low phase in his nearly two-decade-old career. The director has been scoring continuous flops like Aagadu, Mister and Amar Akbar Anthony, which drastically dropped his reputation as well as the market value. He has not announced any new project in the last year.

According to the latest reports from the tinsel town, Srinu Vaitla is now planning to team up with young hero Bellamkonda Srinivas for his next film. It seems that this film will be an out and out comedy entertainer just like the previous films of Vaitla. We hear that the director is aiming to make a solid comeback with this movie and that is why he is on a hiatus right now.

This project will get announced very soon and will go the floors in early next year. Mostly, the film will hit the screens by the end of 2020. Bellamkonda Srinivas is currently in a good form by scoring a super hit with Rakshasudu and Vaitla can easily make a comeback with the young hero. Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Srinivas is currently shooting for his next with director Santosh Srinivas. He will start Vaitla's film, after wrapping up the ongoing one.