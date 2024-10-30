SS Rajamouli Scouts African Landscapes for Mahesh Babu's ‘SSMB 29’

Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to team up with celebrated director SS Rajamouli for their much-awaited film, ‘SSMB 29.’ Fans are brimming with anticipation, especially after Rajamouli shared a sneak peek of his African location hunt, revealing breathtaking landscapes that promise a visual treat.

Recently, Rajamouli took to Instagram to showcase snippets of his scouting journey. In one image, he stands amidst the sprawling Kenyan savanna, surrounded by a majestic herd of zebras. Fans flooded the post’s comments section, eager for more updates on the film's journey.

Adding excitement, SS Karthikeya, Rajamouli’s son, shared photos from their exploration of Africa’s lush forests. Using the hashtag “GLOBETROTTER,” he hinted at the grandeur these locations will bring to the film’s visuals. With a reported budget of over ₹1000 crore, ‘SSMB 29’ aims to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, promising a film rich in visual storytelling.

Speculations suggest the title ‘Garuda,’ yet fans await official confirmation from the filmmakers. Soon, a press conference will reveal details on the storyline, cast, and more. Expectations are high, as Mahesh Babu reportedly draws inspiration from the legendary Hindu figure, Lord Hanuman, for his role.

Produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, the project boasts a stellar team. Keeravaani will compose the soundtrack, while Vijayendra Prasad leads the writing. Known for creating grand cinematic worlds, Rajamouli is moving swiftly through pre-production. This film promises an unparalleled experience, blending mythological depth with modern cinematic magic.