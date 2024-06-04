Star-Studded Cast Revealed for ‘WHAT THE FISH’

The makers of 'WHAT THE FISH' (WTF) have recently unveiled the star-studded cast for their upcoming film. Aditi, Johnson, Harinath Polichelra, Susmita Chatterjee, and Satya have all been welcomed aboard for this eagerly anticipated project, which is currently in production.

Penned and helmed by Varun Korukonda, and backed by producers Vishal Bezawada and Surya Bezawada under the 6ix Cinemas banner, 'WHAT THE FISH' promises to be a unique blend of action, thrills, and comedy, boasting high production values and cutting-edge technical standards. With the inclusion of such esteemed actors, the movie is set to raise the entertainment quotient to new heights.

With the tagline 'When The Crazy Becomes Crazier,' the film is expected to deliver a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter. Adding to the excitement is the musical brilliance of Shakthikanth Karthick, who is composing the soundtrack for the movie.

Shot in various locales, including [insert locations], 'WHAT THE FISH' is shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic experience, promising to leave audiences thoroughly entertained from start to finish.