Strange rumour on Monal Gajjar

Tollywood: Monal Gajjar is not a noted personality in the film industry until the Bigg Boss TV show happened. With the Bigg Boss Telugu show, she has gained some popularity and following. She took part in the show for many weeks but got evicted in the 13th week. However, she made good money for her stay in the Bigg Boss house. The recent reports reveal to us that she is not ready to take the fact that some people still do not know her properly, especially the people from the media.



As per the latest reports, a journalist recently approached her for an interview. During their interaction, it was revealed that Monal did a film titled Kagaj which the journalist was not aware of. When asked about the same, she is reportedly upset and had asked the journalist to do proper ground work without approaching her. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

On the work front, Monal s currently serving as a judge for Dance Plus TV show and she also did Alludu Adhurs.