Sudheer Babu’s Emotional Father-Son Song ‘Nanna’ from Maa Nanna Superhero Released

Hyderabad: Sudheer Babu, known as Nava Dalapathy, is playing an emotional role in the upcoming family movie Maa Nanna Superhero. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by Sunil Balusu under V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment, the film’s teaser has already made a strong impact. The makers have now released the touching Nanna song, celebrating the deep bond between a father and son.

The song expresses a son’s heartfelt love for his father, even though the father neglects him. The son is happy just to be around his dad. In a particularly moving moment, Sudheer Babu’s character imagines his father offering him water at a wedding lunch, which shows his deep admiration and love.

The song is composed by Jay Krishna, with emotional lyrics written by Lakshmi Priyanka. Nazeeruddin’s vocals bring out the depth of the song, while Raju Sundaram’s choreography adds to its beauty. Sudheer Babu shines as the son, while Sayaji Shinde portrays the tough role of a strict father.

The visuals of the Nanna song are emotional and beautifully highlight the father-son relationship.

Aarna is the lead actress in the movie, and Sai Chand plays an important role. Other actors include Shashank, Aamani, and Annie. Sameer Kalyani handles the cinematography, with Anil Kumar P as the editor. Jhansi Gojala is the production designer, and Maheshwar Reddy Gojala is the creative producer. The script is co-written by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, MVS Bharadwaj, and Shravan Madala.

Maa Nanna Superhero is set to release in theaters on October 11th, 2024.







