Suhas’ ‘Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama’ promises cheeky romance and laughter

Actor Suhas, known for his acclaimed role in Colour Photo, is back with a fresh rom-com, Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama, which promises to deliver a mix of cheeky humor and heartfelt romance. The film, directed by Ram Godhala, explores the love-hate dynamics of a young couple navigating the ups and downs of their relationship.

The charming lead pair of Suhas and Malavika Manoj shine in this lighthearted tale, which features plenty of banter, mischief, and playful moments. In the film’s glimpse video, the couple is seen hopping into a vintage car, exchanging witty remarks about who’s truly in control of their budding romance. The chemistry between the two leads sets the stage for an entertaining ride, with plenty of humor to keep the audience engaged.

Produced by Harish Nalla under the banner of V Arts, Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama also features a strong supporting cast, including Anita Hassanandani (known for Nuvvu Nenu), and comedy veterans Prabhas Sreenu and Ali, ensuring a balanced mix of fun and flair.

The technical team behind the film is equally impressive, with Radhan providing the music and Manikandan S. handling the visuals. With its refreshing mix of humor, romance, and high production values, Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama is set to resonate with young audiences looking for a lighthearted, feel-good story.