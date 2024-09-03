Suhas-starrer ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’ clears censor; set to hit screens on Sep 7

Versatile actor Suhas and Sangeertana star in the upcoming film "Janaka Aithe Ganaka," produced under the banner of Dil Raju Productions. The film, directed by Sandir Reddy Bandla and produced by Harshit Reddy and Hansita with Sirish’s submission, is scheduled for a grand release on September 7.

In a recent media interaction, producer Dil Raju shared insights about the film's journey. He revealed that "Janaka Aithe Ganaka" has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board. The film’s teaser, trailer, and songs have already garnered positive responses. Highlighting Suhas's consistent growth as an actor, Dil Raju praised his knack for choosing unique and compelling scripts. He mentioned that the film, while family-friendly, has a slightly unconventional storyline that aims to educate and entertain the audience.

Dil Raju emphasized the importance of audience feedback, especially with the strategy of paid premieres scheduled for September 6. He expressed confidence that the film will resonate well with viewers, offering a mix of humor and a meaningful message.

Director Sandeep Reddy Bandla credited his learning experience with Prashant Neel’s team for honing his skills and crafting this film's narrative. Suhas also expressed his excitement, stating that the film turned out exceptionally well, and he eagerly awaits the audience's reaction.

"Janaka Aithe Ganaka" promises to be a delightful experience, with anticipation building for its release.