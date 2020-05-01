Sukumar changes the style of making for Allu Arjun

Tollywood: Sukumar and Allu Arjun teamed up for the project Pushpa, marking their third-time collaboration. Both the actor and director are extremely passionate about turning the film a blockbuster. The project began but due to the lockdown, the shoot got postponed now.

Interestingly, we came to know that Sukumar is trying to woo the audiences with strong emotional content in the film. Usually, Sukumar tries to convince his audiences with logics but with his last film Rangasthalam, the director changed his way of making the films.

In Pushpa, the last half-an-hour in the movie is said to be the crucial part. The buzz is that strong emotional content will be offered to the audiences. Sukumar wants to recreate the magic that Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the heroine in the film. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.