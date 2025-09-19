Live
Sukumar Writings marks a decade elevating Telugu cinema to greater creative heights
Director Sukumar, who gained nationwide acclaim with the Pushpa franchise—hailed as an “All Time Indian Industry Hit”—has firmly established himself as a cult filmmaker beyond Telugu states. Yet, for Telugu audiences, his legacy runs deeper, defined not only by stardom but also by his ability to nurture unique, concept-driven stories.
Through his banner Sukumar Writings, the director has been instrumental in backing a wide range of original, pan-India projects. Over the past decade, the banner has collaborated with leading production houses on notable hits like Kumari 21F, Uppena, Virupaksha, 18 Pages, Pushpa 2, and Gandhi Thatha Chettu. These films not only launched fresh talent but also injected new energy into Telugu cinema. Among them, Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as a cultural and commercial milestone, breaking records across India and overseas.
Currently, the banner is co-producing Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu and starring global star Ram Charan. Another film, helmed by Karthik Dandu and featuring Naga Chaitanya, is also in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Sukumar himself is deeply involved in scripting his next directorial with Ram Charan, which will also be co-produced under the banner.
Marking its 10th year, Sukumar Writings has six new scripts lined up, each designed with nationwide appeal, reinforcing the company’s mission to elevate Telugu cinema to greater creative heights.