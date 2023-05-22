Sumanth Prabhas’s ‘Mem Famous’ Completes Its Censor Formalities

Mem Famous… This movie is trending all over social media as the makers and the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned with their unique set of promotions. Right from Vijay Devarakonda to Allu Aravind, they dropped promotional videos with many celebrities to keep up the hype ahead of the release. Already the trailer which was released in Sandhya theatre garnered millions of views and raised the expectations on the movie. It is all set to hit the theatres this Friday and thus, the makers completed the censor formalities and shared the big news through social media… Being a complete entertainer, it bagged the ‘U/A’ certificate!



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “#MemFamous censored with U/A. There are no censor cuts for the MASS VIBE of the FAMOUS GANG - https://youtu.be/81v2Umfsxn4 In cinemas from May 26th!”

Going with the earlier released trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!

Mem Famous is directed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also has Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Mem Famous will now hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023…