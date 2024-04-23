Live
Just In
Sundeep Kishan teams up with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for ‘SK30’
Sundeep Kishan, riding high on the success of "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," is set to collaborate with director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for his milestone 30th film, #SK30. Produced jointly by Ak Entertainments and Hasya Movies, known for hits like "Samajavaragamana" and "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," #SK30 aims to continue their streak of success.
The grand launch of #SK30 took place today, with Vijay Kanakamedala initiating the muhurtham ceremony and Dil Raju clapping the first shot, directed by Anil Sunkara.
Writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, known for his successful collaborations with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, is handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues for #SK30, promising another entertaining venture from the duo.
Featuring young and talented technicians, the film boasts Leon James for music composition and Nizar Shafi as the cinematographer, with Brahma Kadali as the art director.
#SK30 promises a unique characterization for Sundeep Kishan, setting it apart from his previous roles, with veteran actor Rao Ramesh essaying a crucial role. The film is slated to begin shooting soon, with anticipation building among fans for another blockbuster from the dynamic duo.