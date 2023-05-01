Sunil And Vennela Kishore’s ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’ Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood’s ace comedians Sunil and Vennela Kishore teamed up to deliver another entertainer ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’. Already the earlier released teaser received millions of views and raised expectations on the movie. Now, as the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the trailer tomorrow i.e on 2nd May, 2023. They dropped a new poster and shared this good news with netizens…



BA Raju’s team shared the new poster on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “Bringing Together all Comedians to give you enjoyable excitement #BhuvanaVijayamTrailer out Tomorrow at 10:30AM #BhuvanaVijayamOnMay12th”.



The poster showcased all the main characters of the movie showcasing Sunil in an intense look… The trailer will be released tomorrow @ 10:30 AM.



Going with the teaser, it is all different and showcased Sunil as a paranoid astrology-obsessed producer Ramana. He is seen along with eight writers who cannot stand with each other. It also has Harsha Chemudu essaying the role of a thief and Vennela Kishore as a madman along with a ghost and distressed father. They all looked amazing in bygone 80s and 90s attires. In addition to comedy, the movie will also have elements have horror and mythology.

Bhuvana Vijayam movie is directed by Yalamanda Charan and produced by Kiran and VSK under the Himalaya Studio Mansions, Mirth Media banners. Shekhar Chandra is all set to tune the songs for this complete comedy entertainer.