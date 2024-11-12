Sunny Leone’s ‘Mandira’ to hit screens on Nov 22

The horror-comedy genre is taking the film industry by storm, and Mandira, an upcoming supernatural comedy starring Sunny Leone, is all set to join the trend with its unique mix of chills and laughs. Directed by R Yuvan, this much-anticipated film promises a wild ride that fans of both horror and comedy genres won't want to miss.

Produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati and presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under the Viision Movie Makers banner, Mandira has already generated significant buzz. From its captivating posters to intriguing glimpses, teasers, trailers, and catchy songs, the film has received an overwhelming response from audiences, building high expectations ahead of its release.

The makers have officially announced that Mandira will hit theaters on November 22, and the team is gearing up to intensify promotions in the coming days to keep the momentum going. The film features popular comedian Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, adding an extra dose of humor to this supernatural tale.

Mandira boasts a strong technical team, with Javed Riaz composing the music and Deepak D Menon handling cinematography, promising a visually and sonically engaging experience. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build for this horror-comedy that aims to deliver a perfect blend of scares and laughter, making it a must-watch for cinema lovers this season.