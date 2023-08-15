Surekha Vani and her daughter Suprita to be part of this season ‘Bigg Boss Telugu!’

“Bigg Boss” is one of the most popular shows on Telugu television. The new season is all set to kick off in the month of September and Akkineni Nagarjuna will host it. Well, the names of so many celebs have come out who will take part in the show. Now, the news is that popular character artist Surekha Vani along with her daughter Suprita, who is famous on social media will be gracing the show this season.



If this happens, it will be first time, a mother and daughter participating the show and this move possibly creates much more curiosity on show.

Surekha Vani and her daughter post videos on Instagram and have a decent following on social media. The news is also that if not for two, at least one of them will grace the show for sure.