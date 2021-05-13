Surender Reddy rewrites script for Akhil Akkineni's next

Tollywood: Surender Reddy who wielded the megaphone for Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' has announced his next movie with young actor Akhil Akkineni.

The official announcement of the movie came out six months ago. Titled as 'Agent', the shooting of the film was supposed to go on roll in April this year but because of the second wave of Coronavirus, the makers have altered the shooting. Touted to be an action entertainer, Akhil Akkineni is going to play the role of a spy in this movie justifying the title, 'Agent'. It seems like director Surender Reddy is still writing the script for the movie. He wants the best scenes for the movie and he took it as a challenge to deliver a memorable hit to Akhil who has never tasted a hit film so far.



Surender Reddy also hired a team of Writers to help him in coming up with the unique sequences for the film. The regular shoot of the film might commence in July or August.

