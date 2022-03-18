Sushant's First Look Poster From Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Is Out

Akkineni family's young hero Sushant got a new start with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo… He impressed all his fans essaying the role of a rich kid and from then he became busy in the showbiz world. Today he turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday with all his dear friends and family members. On this special occasion, the makers of his next movie dropped the updates on social media and created noise!

Sushant also shared the new updates of his movie and also thanked all his fans and friends for wishing him on this special day…

First, let us check out the first look poster of the Ravanasura movie… Being Ravi Teja's most-awaited movie, he is essaying a prominent role in this movie and released posters also made us witness his modish and terrific look. According to the sources, he underwent a complete makeover for this role and also sported in a long bob haircut in the poster.

Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. The movie was launched by Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. So, we need to wait and watch how the director planned the war between them!

Coming to the next poster that Sushant shared, it made it clear that Sushant is also made his entry into small screen i.e OTT platform. Zee5 officials wished him on this special day and asked the fans to await for this amazing news.

Sushant also thanked all his fans and makers by jotting down, "Thank You for all your wishes! Going to be an exciting year with both my amazing teams! Grateful for the contrasting roles! #Ravanasura".

Happy Birthday Sushant…