‘Suttamla Soosi’ from ‘Gangs of Godavari:’ A Magical Melody

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have collaborated with Vishwak Sen for a period-gangster-drama based in Godavari delta, “Gangs of Godavari.”

Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen will be seen in a never-before-seen Grey character that is seen as epitome of a person wishing to rise from Rags to Riches in a very ruthless and crime-driven dark society.

Musical Genius Yuvan Shankar Raja, is composing music for the film. First single from his heartfelt compositions for the album, “Suttamla Soosi,” has been released at Malla Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, Vishwak Sen, singer Anurag Kulkarni, Neha Sshetty have live interacted with the college students unveiling the magical melody.

The classical melody in the vocals of Anurag Kulkarni is definitely going to be a part of many music lover playlist. Yuvan Shankar Raja is known for composing such lasting melodies has done it again for “Gangs of Godavari.” The Beautiful Lyrics are written by Sri Harsha Emani.

Neha Sshetty, who gained immense popularity as "Radhika" with Sithara Entertainments' “DJ Tillu” is acting as leading lady in the film. Anjali is playing an important supporting role in the film. The movie has been a brain-child of writer-director Krishna Chaitanya and he is making it in his amicable style with aplomb confidence and creativity.

Producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, known for their taste in diverse genres, are turning no stone unturned to make “Gangs of Godavari,” a must-watch epic drama for audiences to love it on big screens.

Srikara Studios is presenting the film, Venkat Upputuri & Gopi Chand Innamuri are Co-Producing and Naveen Nooli is editing it. Already first look posters and Glimpse featuring Vishwak Sen have created great buzz surrounding the film. Makers are planning for December 8th release.