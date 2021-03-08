Swara Bhasker reunites with ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ makers after 11 years

Swara Bhasker has always been known to pick interesting projects and while she has been recently seen in a couple of web shows, she has now kick started to shoot for her next, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'. Interestingly, there is a little anecdote that not many might know.

With Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Swara has reunited with Tanu Weds Manu producer Vinod Bachchan after 11 whole years. As the project has gone on floors on Sunday, photos from the sets have also been doing the rounds. In fact, Swara also took to Twitter to express her excitement regarding the same. Another coincidence is the fact that once again, they are shooting in Lucknow, much like they did for their previous film 11 years ago.

Talking about the same, Swara quipped, "I am very happy to be reunited with my old producer and someone whose journey I have admired a lot in Bollywood, Vinod Bachchan ji. We had met for Tanu Weds Manu, which he had produced, and now, we have reunited 11 years later. Coincidentally, in the same city, which is Lucknow for Jahaan Chaar Yaar. It is a lovely heart-warming script about 4 housewives who are best friends, it is a beautiful and fun story of friendship and fun. Kamal Pandey, who is the director and writer, is someone who understands the nuances very well. I am super excited to be a part of this project with such a talented cast. I think as an actor, one of the greatest joys is to work with good actors because it lifts your performances as well. All in all, I am really looking forward to this, and today, with the first day of the shoot, I feel excited, grateful, and blessed."

Directed by Kamal Pandey, the movie also features Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra.