Synergy of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ and OnceMore.io Breaks Global Record

In a historic moment for global entertainment and tech, OnceMore.io, in partnership with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG, has broken a global record. The platform reached 1 million registered users from 60 countries in just 42 hours, becoming faster than global giants like ChatGPT, Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify in achieving this milestone. This makes OnceMore.io the fastest independent platform in history to reach 1 million users!

Prior to the movie’s release, director Sujeeth, posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), inviting fans to the website to become the “chief guests” for releasing exclusive movie content.

Fans responded in full excitement. They loved stepping into the shoes of OG through interactive games, earning personalized digital cards, and sharing their excitement online. Within hours, X and Instagram were flooded with memes, fan edits, and digital cards with their name and participation number. WhatsApp was filled with status showing off the personalised digital cards with pride. Fans collectively unlocked a comic book revealing OG’s backstory — turning the event into a massive celebration of Telugu fandom worldwide.

OnceMore.io has shown that a new era of entertainment has arrived — one where fans don’t just watch, but participate and connect more deeply with the stories they love.

Built with the AI future in mind, OnceMore.io is developing new forms of interactive entertainment powered by AI and has already partnered with another major pan-India movie for an even bigger experience.

This record-breaking achievement stands as a proud moment for India — proving that world-class innovation and fan-first creativity can come from right here at home.