Take A Look At The Film Stars Birthdays In The Month Of September

Celebrity birthday in September: This September is going to be a grand one for all the movie buffs. It is already known that many interesting and big movies are releasing post lockdown in this month. Well, along with it, September also holds a special place in the whole year when it comes to the showbiz world. It is just because a few A-listers of Bollywood and Tollywood like Pawan Kalyan, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have their birthdays in this month itself. Thus it is not less than a celebration for all the movie buffs.

So, be ready to enjoy a blockbuster month! Along with receiving heartfelt birthday wishes, actors also treat their fans by sharing new updates of their upcoming movies.

Well, we Hans India have collated the list of celebrities' birthdays in the month of September… Take a look!

2nd September

Pawan Kalyan

3rd September

Vivek Oberoi

4th September

Rishi Kapoor

6th September

Rakesh Roshan

Yash Johar

7th September

Actress Bhanumati

Radhika Apte

8th September

Ace Singer Asha Bhosle

Veteran music director Chakravarthy

9th September

Akshay Kumar

11th September

Shriya Saran

12th September

Akkineni Amala

15th September

Ramya Krishnan

Ashwini Dutt

16th September

MS Subbalakshmi

18th September

Shabana Azmi

19th September

Vennala Kishore

20th September

Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Mahesh Bhatt

21st September

Kareena Kapoor

Krithi Shetty

26th September

Devanand

28th September

Ranbir Kapoor

Lata Mangeshkar

Puri Jagannadh