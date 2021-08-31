Take A Look At The Film Stars Birthdays In The Month Of September
- Celebrity birthday in September: This September is going to be a grand one for all the movie buffs. It is already known that many interesting and big movies are releasing post lockdown in this month.
Celebrity birthday in September: This September is going to be a grand one for all the movie buffs. It is already known that many interesting and big movies are releasing post lockdown in this month. Well, along with it, September also holds a special place in the whole year when it comes to the showbiz world. It is just because a few A-listers of Bollywood and Tollywood like Pawan Kalyan, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have their birthdays in this month itself. Thus it is not less than a celebration for all the movie buffs.
So, be ready to enjoy a blockbuster month! Along with receiving heartfelt birthday wishes, actors also treat their fans by sharing new updates of their upcoming movies.
Well, we Hans India have collated the list of celebrities' birthdays in the month of September… Take a look!
2nd September
Pawan Kalyan
3rd September
Vivek Oberoi
4th September
Rishi Kapoor
6th September
Rakesh Roshan
Yash Johar
7th September
Actress Bhanumati
Radhika Apte
8th September
Ace Singer Asha Bhosle
Veteran music director Chakravarthy
9th September
Akshay Kumar
11th September
Shriya Saran
12th September
Akkineni Amala
15th September
Ramya Krishnan
Ashwini Dutt
16th September
MS Subbalakshmi
18th September
Shabana Azmi
19th September
Vennala Kishore
20th September
Akkineni Nageswara Rao
Mahesh Bhatt
21st September
Kareena Kapoor
Krithi Shetty
26th September
Devanand
28th September
Ranbir Kapoor
Lata Mangeshkar
Puri Jagannadh