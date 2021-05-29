Tamannaah's 'November Story' creates a record

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia recently came up with a web series 11th Hour which failed to impress the audience. Though it is her debut web series, it ended up as a disaster and hugely disappointed the fans. But the 'Baahubali' actress without giving up tested her luck with yet another web series titled as November Story in Tamil.



Touted to be a psychological thriller, 'November Story' has become one of the most-watched shows on Hotstar this year. Millions of Tamannaah fans have already watched this and Tamannaah impressed with her powerful performance.



Directed by Indhra Subramanian, November Story is produced by Vikatan Televistas the series stars Tamannaah in the lead role along with Pasupathy M. and G. M. Kumar. The series is available in seven episodes, in total of three languages. The series was premiered on 20th May.

