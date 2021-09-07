Taran Adarsh Reviews Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii Movie And Calls It As A Powerful Biopic

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii movie is the most awaited movie of the season. Being the biopic of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the audience has many expectations on it. Kangana stepped into the shoes of the ace actress turned Chief Minister and is all set to showcase the ups and downs of her life. Well, the movie is slated to release in theatres on 10th September, 2021 but Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the movie and dropped his positive comments on his Twitter page.



#OneWordReview...#THALAIVII: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ One of the most powerful biopics to release on the #Hindi screen… Loads of drama + strong emotions + bravura performances [#KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami pitch in award-worthy acts] are major aces. #ThalaiviiReview pic.twitter.com/9RQKOT8hXt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

Taran Adarsh rated the movie with 4 stars and also called it powerful. Along with sharing a pic of Kangana from the pic, he also wrote, "One of the most powerful biopics to release on the #Hindi screen… Loads of drama + strong emotions + bravura performances [#KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami pitch in award-worthy acts] are major aces. #ThalaiviiReview".

He also appreciated the director Vijay and said his direction is top-notch!

#Vijay's direction is top notch. He balances the love story [first half] and dramatic moments [second half] seamlessly. Also captures the bygone era with precision and delivers a film that has soul, scale and style. #ThalaiviiReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

He also praised writer Vijayendra Prasad with this tweet…

Finally, he also appreciated Arvind Swami and Nasser…

Any amount of praise will not do sufficient justice to the character portrayed by #ArvindSwami in #Thalaivii. He is fantastic… Yet another talent that stands out is #RajArjun. He is in terrific form… #Nasser shines in every sequence he appears in. #ThalaiviiReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

#Hindi movies seldom offer opportunities to actors to depict iconic/memorable characters and #Kangana gets that chance of portraying the most demanding role of her career in #Thalaivii. Her career-best act. Sure to win accolades and awards. #ThalaiviiReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

On the other hand, Kangana also shared a glimpse of "Nain Bandhe Naino Se…" song and thanked her Bharatanatyam teacher for teaching her classical dance with much patience.

'Thaliavii' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.