Taran Adarsh Reviews Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii Movie And Calls It As A Powerful Biopic
- Bollywood’s trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the Thalaivii movie and gave it stars calling it as a powerful movie
- Thalaivii movie is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalaithaa!
Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii movie is the most awaited movie of the season. Being the biopic of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the audience has many expectations on it. Kangana stepped into the shoes of the ace actress turned Chief Minister and is all set to showcase the ups and downs of her life. Well, the movie is slated to release in theatres on 10th September, 2021 but Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the movie and dropped his positive comments on his Twitter page.
Taran Adarsh rated the movie with 4 stars and also called it powerful. Along with sharing a pic of Kangana from the pic, he also wrote, "One of the most powerful biopics to release on the #Hindi screen… Loads of drama + strong emotions + bravura performances [#KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami pitch in award-worthy acts] are major aces. #ThalaiviiReview".
He also appreciated the director Vijay and said his direction is top-notch!
He also praised writer Vijayendra Prasad with this tweet…
Finally, he also appreciated Arvind Swami and Nasser…
Finally, he also wrote, "#Hindi movies seldom offer opportunities to actors to depict iconic/memorable characters and #Kangana gets that chance of portraying the most demanding role of her career in #Thalaivii. Her career-best act. Sure to win accolades and awards. #ThalaiviiReview".
On the other hand, Kangana also shared a glimpse of "Nain Bandhe Naino Se…" song and thanked her Bharatanatyam teacher for teaching her classical dance with much patience.
'Thaliavii' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.