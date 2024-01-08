Teja Sajja hails Chiranjeevi; says he is megastar’s ‘Ekalavya Sishya’

Teja Sajja's PAN-Indian superhero film "Hanu Man" is set for a grand release this Sankranthi on January 12th. The pre-release event for the film took place on a large scale, where Teja expressed his gratitude to Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mega fans, and movie lovers for attending the event.

Teja stated, "While Lord Hanuman helped Lord Rama in our mythology, here, Lord Rama sent Megastar Chiranjeevi as Hanuman for Hanu Man." He went on to say that Chiranjeevi is not only the reel savior but also a real savior, praising him for being the first to appreciate a good film and console when a film doesn't work out. Teja acknowledged Chiranjeevi as his inspiration and declared himself as Chiru's Eklavya Shishya.

Regarding the director, Prashanth Varma, Teja emphasized that Varma is the A to Z of the movie, calling "Hanu Man" Varma's dream. Teja credited Varma for making him a hero with "Zombie Reddy" and turning him into a superhero with "Hanu Man." He proudly compared their successful collaboration to the partnerships between Rajamouli and Ram Charan or Puri Jagannath and Ravi Teja.

Teja extended his thanks to the film's leading ladies, Amritha Aiyer and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, as well as the rest of the cast, including Vinay Rai, Sathya, Vennela Kishore, Get Up Srinu, and others. He also expressed gratitude to the producer, Niranjan Reddy, and the cinematographer. Additionally, Teja conveyed his best wishes for other films releasing during the Sankranthi season.