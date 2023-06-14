Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday

In a much-needed boost, the Telangana government has announced its approval for the hike in ticket rates for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s soon-to-release mythological epic, “Adipurush.” The government has allowed the single screens across the state to increase Rs 50 per ticket. Also, the single screens can start the screening of Adipurush from as early as 4 am on the 16th of June.



As per the latest G.O. issued by the Telangana government, the maximum permitted ticket rates for the first weekend are Rs 236 plus 3D charges for single screens and Rs 295 plus 3D charges for multiplexes. And for the weekdays starting from the 19th of June, the ticket rates would be capped at Rs 177 plus 3D charges for single screens and Rs 295 plus 3D charges for multiplexes.

This move by the government will surely boost “Adipurush” box office collection in its opening weekend and the following week across the state. The Om Raut directorial also features Saif Ali Khan, Devdutt Nage and Sunny Singh.

1 lakh tickets of ‘Adipurush’ sold out in PVR INOX across India

It is known that PVR and INOX launched a collaborative project with the name PVR INOX, making them the biggest multiplex chain in India. In the latest announcement from PVR INOX, it is announced that Prabhas’s Adipurush has sold 1 lakh tickets at their screening facilities across India.

“ The craze for #Adipurush is soaring to an all-new level! 1 lakh tickets have already been booked at #PVRINOX. Adipurush, releasing at PVR on 16th June!” the social media statement from PVR-INOX read. With two days to go for the release, the film is picking up great pace at the right time and is registering excellent advance bookings across the nation.







