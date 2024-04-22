Telugu Actor Thiruveer Ties the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Telugu film actor Thiruveer is now a married man! He recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Kalpana Rao in a close-knit ceremony with family and a few relatives. According to reports, the wedding took place on Sunday, April 21st, at the holy Tirumala Temple.

Sharing his joy with the world, Thiruveer posted wedding photos on social media with the caption "new life begins." Fans and fellow celebrities have been pouring in their congratulations for the happy couple.



Hailing from Mamidipalli in Rangareddy district, Thiruveer's journey to the silver screen is quite a story. He started by performing in over 150 plays before becoming a radio jockey, known to his listeners as ‘RJ Thiru.’ His film debut came with the movie ‘Bommalaramaram.’



Initially, Thiruveer played supporting roles in movies like ‘Ghazi,’ ‘Emantram Veshave,’ ‘Mallesham,’ and ‘Tuck Jagadish.’ He gained recognition for his portrayal of a negative character in ‘George Reddy’ and a supporting role in ‘1978.’ But it was the movie ‘Masuda’ that turned him into a star. The film's success made him a leading man.



Last year, Thiruveer impressed audiences again with his performance in the movie ‘Pareshan,’ set against the backdrop of Telangana. He has also been praised for his role in the web series ‘Kumari Srimati.’ With movies like ‘Mokshapatnam’ and ‘Parahushar’ lined up for release, and a new socio-fantasy film on the horizon, Thiruveer's future looks bright both professionally and personally.

