Telugu Film Industry expresses gratitude to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Venkatreddy

The Telugu Film Industry extends its heartfelt thanks to A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana State, and Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Minister for Cinematography, for their keen interest in the development of the industry within the state. We sincerely appreciate CM Revanth Reddy for taking the time to hear our concerns and discussing the recent achievements of the Telugu Film Industry, including its expansion across India and its elevated standards that now rival Hollywood productions.

KL Damodar Prasad, film producer says, “We are also delighted by the Telangana Government's initiative to institute the “Gaddar” Awards. These awards will honor not only artistes and technicians from the Telugu Film Industry but also individuals from other fields of Art and Craft. In light of this, we discussed forming a Committee in coordination with the Telangana State TV & Film Development Corporation.”

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Producers’ Council will establish a Committee comprising representatives from the Telugu Film Industry. This Committee will develop the necessary guidelines in consultation with the Telangana State TV & Film Development Corporation and present them to the Chief Minister and the Cinematography Minister at the earliest.