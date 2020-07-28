Telugu films lined up for Dusshera release!

Unlock 3.0 is going to begin from August 1st and the buzz is that the theatres are going to get re-opened. Meanwhile, the filmmakers are getting ready to release their movies in the theatres. A lot of films are pending to get a release in the theatres.

Nani's V, Uppena, Nishabdham, and Red are the films that might hit the screens first. But, at the same time, there is going to be only 25 percent occupancy in theatres because of which, the makers will have second thoughts about releasing the new movies. By the end of the year, the occupancy in theatres might get increased but there is no clarity on the same.

So, the makers wanted to release the films at least for Dusshera, when the occupancy gets more than 50 percent. However, there is no clarity on the foot-falls at the theatres considering the pandemic being very active.