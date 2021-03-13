Thaman to compete with AR Rahman?

Sensational music director AR Rahman's name is attached with Ram Charan's next film in Shankar's direction in the media reports. There is no official confirmation on the project but we hear that Rahman might do this film. On the other side, Thaman's name is also doing rounds for the project and the talks are still going on.

Shankar is very close to Thaman. Thaman acted in Shankar's Boys and Shankar also attended as a chief guest to Thaman's 50th film Aagadu audio launch.

But, Shankar usually works with Rahman for all his projects and it is a hit combination. However, Rahman did not score a hit in straight Telugu film so far. So, there are talks going on about choosing one between the two. The official confirmation on the same will come out soon.

Dil Raju is producing the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.