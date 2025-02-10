Live
Thandel Box Office Performance: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's Film Surpasses Expectations
Highlights
Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is performing exceptionally well at the box office.
Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is doing well at the box office, exceeding expectations. The film had a strong start and is expected to hit Rs 50 crore by the end of its first week.
Despite competition from films like Vidaamuyarchi and Sanam Teri Kasam, Thandel has held its ground.
Weekend earnings:
- Day 1 (Friday): Rs 11.5 crore
- Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 12.64 crore
- Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 12.5–13 crore (estimated)
The consistent earnings show strong audience interest.
All eyes are now on Monday’s performance. If it maintains momentum, Thandel could become one of Naga Chaitanya’s highest-grossing films, already exceeding his Rs 15 crore fee.
While it still has a way to go to match the top Telugu films of 2025 like Daaku Maharaaj and Sankrantihik Vasthunam, Thandel remains a strong contender and could perform well in the coming weeks.
