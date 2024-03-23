‘Thandel’ team starts filming an intense schedule in Hyderabad

The production of "Thandel," featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, is currently underway with fervor in Hyderabad. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the esteemed banner of Geetha Arts, the film promises to be a rustic love story intertwined with patriotic elements, adding depth to its narrative. Mega Producer Allu Aravind takes pride in presenting this ambitious project to the audience.



Recent glimpses from the sets of "Thandel" offer a peek into the camaraderie and dedication of the cast and crew. Images capture the intense yet congenial atmosphere, with Chandoo Mondeti seen discussing scenes with Allu Aravind, while another moment captures a light-hearted exchange between Bunny Vasu, Naga Chaitanya, and Chandoo.

Both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are seen embracing their characters with authenticity, portraying them in de-glamorized avatars. Director Chandoo Mondeti's meticulous attention to detail ensures that every aspect, from the actors' appearances to their body language and dialogue delivery, remains true to the essence of the story. The team is committed to delivering an authentic and compelling cinematic experience.

With acclaimed cinematographer Shamdat behind the camera and musical maestro Devi Sri Prasad composing the tunes, "Thandel" boasts a talented technical crew. Srinagendra Tangala's art direction adds to the film's visual appeal, promising a captivating visual narrative.

Excitement mounts as the makers prepare to unveil more updates about the film, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what's in store. As the shoot progresses with enthusiasm and dedication, "Thandel" is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance, patriotism, and authenticity.