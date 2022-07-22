Thank you movie Streaming Platform and OTT Date Fixed

Naga Chaitanya's Thank You is released in theaters today. it got decent openings in the theatres. This film is a heartwarming tale of a young man who sets out to find the meaning of life and ends up finding much more than he bargained for. It is a beautiful story that highlights the importance of family, friends, and love. The latest Update is Naga Chaitanya's film Thank You has locked in its two OTT platforms. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video and Aha After 4 weeks of its release.

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor, and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie. Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame also essaying prominent roles in this web series.