The Break-Up Song 'Amrutha' From Sai Dharam Tej's 'Solo Brathuke So Better' Will Be Out On 15th October

Tollywood young actor Sai Dharam Tej dropped a song promo video from his upcoming movie 'Solo Brathuke So Better'. Being a break-up song, it is tuned by ace music director SS Thaman. He took to his Twitter page and revealed that, the complete song will be out on 15th October, 2020 @ 10 AM.

Sai Dharam Tej announces that, Amrutha left her and thus he is presenting the break-up song and it will be unveiled on 15th October, 2020.

Here is the song promo… He calls Thaman and asked him for a new break-up song after listening to all the songs in the playlist. He immediately responds and comes up with an amazing tune… "Oggesi Poke Amrutha, nenu thattukoka nenu mandu tagutha…"



This tune just looks amazing and made us await for the song!!!



Well, the makers of this movie already dropped two peppy songs from this movie… Have a look!

This is the video of "No Pelli…" song… It is crooned by Armaan Malik and the peppy lyrics are penned by Raghuram.

Here is the lyrical video of "Hey Idi Nenena…" song!!! It is a peppy love song which is crooned by Sid Sriram and the lyrics are penned by Raghuram.



Solo Brathuke So Better movie is directed by Subbu and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. This flick has Nabha Natesh as the lead lady and Satya in the prominent role.

