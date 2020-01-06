The Censor Certificate Of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Is Here

Guys… All set for a bang??? Sarileru Neekevvaru movie is all set for a grand release on 11th January 2020 as a Pongal special movie. Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna, the trailer of this movie are trending on the top.

Creating a buzz with the star cast of Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Sangeetha and Prakash Raj, the hilarious comedy and high octane fight sequences just raised goosebumps.

The final censor certificate of this movie is out and the makers of this movie have dropped it on Twitter. Here we present it for you…

All Set for a BANGGG💥



New Year 2020's first censor certificate... #SarileruNeekevvaru gets 'U/A' with run time of 2 hours and 49 mins and releasing on Jan 11th 🤟



New Year 2020's first censor certificate... #SarileruNeekevvaru gets 'U/A' with run time of 2 hours and 49 mins and releasing on Jan 11th

This movie got a clean U/A certificate from the sensor board.



Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this movie is produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.