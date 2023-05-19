The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR And Koratala Siva’s Untitled Will Be Unveiled At This Time

It is all known that Tollywood’s Young Tiger Junior NTR will turn a year older tomorrow. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie are all set to create noise on social media and give a big update to all the netizens by unveiling the first look poster. Well, the launch will be done today evening around 7 PM and to keep up the momentum and excitement, the makers are leaving no chance by dropping hourly posters. This movie is being directed by Koaratala Siva and has Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

This is the latest poster indication only three hours left before the launch…

4 Hours To Go…

5 Hours To Go…

The special poster ahead of the launch… It holds many types of swords and knives on the beds of a river/ocean. Even the caption, “The sea is full of his stories, written in blood” raised the expectations on the movie.

Another big news regarding this movie is, small screen ace actress Chaithra Rai who is all known for Kusumanjali, Bannada Buguri, Nagamani, That is Mahalakshmi and Manasuna Manasai is all set to make her debut through this movie.

This movie is tentatively titled as NTR 30 and will be released in the theatres next summer… It will be released in total nine languages including Japanese and Chinese. The major shooting of this movie will be shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam.