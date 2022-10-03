The First Single 'Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan' From Nani's Dasara Movie Is Out On The Occasion Of The Bathukamma Festival

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to treat his fans with a complete de-glamour with his upcoming movie Dasara. As these type of scripts are creating a buzz in the theatres, Nani also decided to showcase a complete mass side of him with this movie. Today being the auspicious Batukamma festival, the makers dropped the lyrical video of the first single "Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan…" from the movie and made all of us shake the legs with the complete mass beat and that too with a village touch.

Ladies and gentlemen Dancers and drinkers Singers and listeners Classes and masses #DhoomDhaamDhosthaan is here ❤️‍🔥🔥https://t.co/5ofd7CyaAA A @Music_Santhosh Madness #Dasara pic.twitter.com/lz1NeXptru — Nani (@NameisNani) October 3, 2022

Nani shared the lyrical video of the first single on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen

Dancers and drinkers

Singers and listeners

Classes and masses

#DhoomDhaamDhosthaan is here https://youtu.be/T4H8FT3ZNWQ A @Music_Santhosh Madness #Dasara".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all amazing and made us shake our legs with complete mass beat. Even the Batukamma special song addition and complete mass lyrics made the song instantly top the music charts.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Gotte Kanakavva, Gannora Dasa Laxmi, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsanna (Nalgonda Gaddar) and Kasarla Shyam took the song to next level with their amazing crooning. Kasarla Shyam lyrics are just rocking as they made the song instantky hit and reached the music lovers on the occasion of this special floral festival. Santhosh Narayanan composition is also awesome!

Just ahead of the song release, the makers upped the expectations with this pic that showcased Jammi Chettu.

Even this Boti curry pic also created hype…

How can one forget Pavva on this special occasion?

The earlier released promo showcased Nani is seen drinking and sitting on a cement bench… The backdrop of the late star actress Silk Smitha and a few men who are playing the drums raised the expectations!

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar. He is also producing Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies.