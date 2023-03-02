The First Single 'Vennello Aadapilla' From Karthikeya And Neha Shetty's 'Bedurulanka 2012' Will Be Launched On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya is carving his success path with a unique selection of plots. His next movie 'Bedurulanka 2012' is now the most-awaited movie of this season. Thus, to up the excitement of the movie, the makers dropped the announcement video of the first single "Vennello Aadapilla…" and raised the expectations on the song.

Along with the makers, even Karthikeya also shared the promo and treated all his fans… Take a look!

He also wrote, "పాట వెనక మాటల్లో మా పాట్లు ఎలా ఉంటాయంటే... http://youtu.be/weeb_fCaHZk #VennelloAadapilla Song on MAR 7th, 10:40AM #Bedurulanka2012 @iamnehashetty #Clax #Manisharma @KittuVissaprgda @Benny_Muppaneni @Loukyaoffl @SonyMusicSouth @PulagamOfficial".

The video showcases how Karthikeya expects his first song to be first the director Clax states that it will be a melodious one but holds no dance and is shot in Bedurulanka itself amid the beautiful pond sceneries! Neha Shetty and producer Benny are also seen in this video…

Going with the earlier motion poster, it is all interesting as it holds a clock that makes us witness the 2012 bar and has a couple of religious symbols on it. As the clock runs, the excitement bar is upped! Finally, Karthikeya is seen playing with the golden rings and sported in a sleeveless black hoodie with a winsome smile. He is introduced as Siva and through the poster, it is revealed that he is a complete gamer!

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is being directed by debutant Clax and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni is bankrolling it under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma is scoring the tunes for this movie. This film will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!