The Lyrical Video Of Magical Break-Up Song 'Alone Alone' Is Out From Sumanth's Malli Modalaindi

It seems like the Akkineni clan's actor Sumanth will hit the big screens with a wonderful musical blockbuster. Yes! After listening to the "Alone Alone…" song from this movie, one will definitely have the same feeling. With the promo itself music director Anup Rubens hit the right chord and now after releasing the complete lyrical video of this song, it is creating noise on social media. Even ace actors like Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salman appreciated Anup and congratulated the whole team for their melodious song.

Anup Rubens shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and made the day for all the music lovers… Check out!

The song is so beautiful and melodious being the heart-wrenching break-up song. It showcases Sumanth's pain after getting separated from his wife Naina. He drives the car and spends time in the bar recollecting the memories of his dear wife. Sid Sriram once again created magic with his melodious voice and thus, definitely "Alone…" song will be one of the biggest hits of this movie. Even the lyrics penned by Krishna Chaitanya showcase the pain of the lead actor. Anup Rubens also did a wonderful job by taking the song a notch higher with his terrific composition.

Well, Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salman appreciated Anup Rubens and Sid Sriram for their wonderful song "Alone Alone…" and dropped the praises through their Twitter posts… Take a look!

Dulquer Salman

Loving this track ! @anuprubens and @sidsriram you guys rock ! Wishing my dear Anna @iSumanth and the entire team of #MalliModalaindi the very best !! Check out #AloneAlone from https://t.co/In4yXBZuVn — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 19, 2021

Malli Modalaindi movie is being directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and has Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. Music is composed by young music director Anup Rubens while this film is being produced by Raja Shekar Reddy under the Red Cinemas banner. The movie is all about the life of lead actors Sumanth and Naina after their divorce.

Speaking about the prominent characters of this movie, Suhasini Maniratnam is essaying the role of a single mother in this movie. She will be seen as an entrepreneur who is a bold and strong lady while Vennela Kishore is essaying the role of Sumanth's bestie who creates more confusion with his perfect comedy timing and awesome expressions.