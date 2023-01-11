The Lyrical Video Of 'Neekemo Andamekkuva' From Chiranjeevi And Shruti Haasan's Waltair Veerayya Is Out

The release dates of Tollywood's most-awaited movies Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are just a couple of days away. Both these movies have glam doll Shruti Haasan as the lead actress and thus she will be seen romancing with ace actors Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi. Off late, the makers of Waltair Veerayya unveiled the lyrical video of the fifth single "Neekemo Andamekkuva…" and showcased a peppy duet of the lead actors through social media.



Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, music director DSP and even the makers shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, they also wrote, "Swing & Sway to classy peppy melody of the massy Veerayya #NeekemoAndamekkuva from #WaltairVeerayya out now! - https://youtu.be/rE2Nhco16-4".

Going with the song, it showcased Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan in a peppy duet and that too with the backdrop of picturesque Toulouse, France. Bollywood singer Mika Singh and Tollywood's ace crooner Geetha Madhuri along with D. Velmurugan rendered this song while DSP did his magic as usual with peppy tuning and Ramajogaiah Sastry needs special applause as they are catchy!

Going with the earlier released trailer, Police officials get alerted as they are informed that RAW has arrested a drug dealer and criminal. But later Chiru is introduced as Waltair Veerayya and the the twist in the tale is shown when a few kids of his area breath their last due to some unknown reason. There enters the Police commissioner Ravi Teja and he tries to arrest Chiru. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their rivalry.

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore.

This movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!