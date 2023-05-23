The Lyrical Video Of ‘Roju’ Song From Kavya And Sri Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ Movie Is All Melodious

These days small movies are creating a big impact on the silver screens with their interesting and intriguing content. Well, even the talented young actor Sri Simha Koduri is also coming up with such an inspiring plot with his 'Ustaad' movie. It showcases his journey from childhood and makes us witness his willpower which overtakes his fear of heights. Off late, the makers unveiled the beautiful lyrical video of the melodious song "Roju…" and showcased a glimpse of chemistry between the lead actors.

Tollywood’s ace actress Anushka Shetty launched the lyrical video and sent her best wishes to the whole team…

Along with sharing the song, she also wrote, “https://youtu.be/-ZrF7BcHr1w. The very first glimpse of Ustaad had me feel like it’s a journey we all carry in our hearts , In our life’s in our own ways … team Ustaad the producers , director, music director , cinematographer every single actor and crew member wish u all the very very best. Simha everything u do is done with so much honesty and love … always super proud and I’m sure as team you all have come out with something heartwarming .. happy to be releasing this beautiful melody #Roju from #Ustaad …All the very best”.

Going with the lyrical video, it showcases how Kavya expresses her love for Sri Simha and they await to meet on the next day and experience beautiful moments. Anurag Kulkari crooned it perfectly and gave us another melody. Anantha Sriram’s lyrics and Akeeva’s composition took the song to the next level!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcases how the lead actor dreams about his pilot career since his childhood. But his inner fear of heights always tries to pull him back. He first comes over his fear by learning how to ride a bike and then manages to ride it at high speed too. Although his family always discourages him, he manages to touch the sky turning into a pilot. The teaser also showcases ace director Gautham Menon accompanying Sri Simha in the flight as a co-pilot. On the whole, the teaser is all awesome and showcased a glimpse of Sri Simha’s success tale!

Ustaad movie is directed by Phanideep and is produced by Sai Korrapati under the Varahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments banner. Akeeva B tuned the songs while Kavya Kalyanram is the lead actress of this air force subject! The first look poster also made us witness Sri Simha as an air force officer!