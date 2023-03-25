The Lyrical Video Of The Melodious Song 'Endhe Endhe' From Akhil Akkineni And Sakshi's 'Agent' Movie Is All Trending

The coming month April is filled with many most-awaited movies like Agent. Having young actors Akhil and Sakshi in the lead roles, it is a complete action thriller. Akhil completely transformed his body for this movie and is all determined to bag a blockbuster this time. As the release date is nearing, the makers are frequently dropping the updates from this movie and this time, they launched the lyrical video of the complete melodious song "Endhe Endhe…" and treated all the music lovers…

Along with the makers, even Akhil and Sakshi also shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

The song is completely magical as it showcased a glimpse of the beautiful chemistry of the lead actors along with making us witness the beauty of picturesque locations. Singers Sanjith Hegde, Hiphop Tamizha and Padmalatha did their best while Chandra Bose once again showed off his magic…

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…