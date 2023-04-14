The Lyrical Video Of The Powerful Song 'Dharuveyy Ra' From Gopichand's Rama Banam Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is also in the summer race with his upcoming movie Rama Banam. Being the family cum action entertainer, director Sriwass picked another interesting plot to showcase Gopichand in his best on the big screens along with the glam doll Dimple Hayathi. The movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore. Off late, the makers launched the lyrical video of the powerful song, "Dharuvey Ra…" at Kurnool Outdoor Stadium and witnessed the big crowd celebrating this special occasion!

Along with the makers, even Gopichand also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, "పంబరేగేలా.. ఇయ్యాల చెయ్యాలి పండగ! The Celebration Song #DharuveyyRa Lyrical Video from #Ramabanam is out now!- https://youtu.be/uOU0DHdxXTE #RamabanamOnMay5".

The song is all amazing as Gopichand's family is seen offering prayers to Lord Narasimha on the special occasion. Gopichand danced his best and looked classy in this song. Krishna Tejasvi and Chaitra Ambadipudi crooned it perfectly while Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics took it to the next level. Mickey J Meyer added another chartbuster to his kitty with his amazing composition.

Well, Rama Banam is the hat trick combination of the director Sriwass and the lead actor Gopichand. Their first two movies Lakshyam and Laukyam are the biggest hits of Gopichand's career and thus, there will be the same expectations on it too.

Rama Banam movie will hit the theatres this summer i.e on 5th May, 2023 and young music director Mickey J Meyer is tuning the songs. This Sriwaas directorial will be produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.



