The Lyrical Video Of The Romantic Single ‘Ra Ra Hussooru Nattho’ From Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Is Out

With the announcement of senior actor Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s Malli Pelli release date, another new-age love tale is added to summer releases. So, keep up the expectations on the movie, the makers are frequently unveiling new updates from the movie. Already the earlier released “Urime Kalamaa…” song turned into a melodious blockbuster and thus now they dropped the lyrical video of romantic single, “Ra Ra Hussooru Nattho…” and turned up heat to next level in this summer season…



Along with the makers, even Naresh also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, “Majestic Melody with a Romantic Touch #RaRaHussooruNattho Lyrical from #MalliPelli OUT NOW! - https://youtu.be/o-min4NqZRY @indu_sanath @IananthaSriram @ArulDevofficial”.

The song is all amazing showcasing Naresh and Pavitra along with the young couple who took the romantic sequence to the next level. Indu Sanath’s voice perfectly suited the lovely song while Ananth Sriram’s lyrics also did the magic. Young composer Aruldev showed off his talent with his melodious composition!

According to the sources, senior actors Jayasudha and Sarathbabu will be seen in prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work.

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies! It will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023 as a summer treat…