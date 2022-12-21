The New Party Song ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu’ From Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's new movie Veera Simha Reddy is all set for the Pongal release next year. So, to keep up the momentum of the promotions, the makers are unveiled the new poster of a complete party song "Maa Bava Manobhavalu…" and showcased the iconic actor in a don appeal…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "New year parties lo Speaker lu pagilipovala, Theatres lo motha Mogipovala #MaaBavaManobhavalu song from #VeeraSimhaReddy on Dec 24th at 3:19 PM".

The poster showcased the legendary actor NBK in a don appeal sporting in a designer suit surrounded by a group of dancers. Already the first two singles "Jai Balayya…" and "Sunguna Sundari…" turned into blockbusters and now the third one is ready to entertain the music buffs on 24th December, 2022 @ 3:19 PM.

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.