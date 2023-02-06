The plans for re-releasing "Badri" and "Tholiprema" have been cancelled.

The re-release plans for "Badri" and "Tholiprema" have been cancelled due to a lack of interest from fans. The movies were set to hit theaters on February 11th and February 14th respectively, but the fans expressed that it wasn't appropriate to re-release old films just for the sake of capitalizing on the trend. Instead, the only film that will be re-released on February 11th is "Gang Leader" starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and supporting actors Sarath Kumar, Murali Mohan, Anandraj, and Rao Gopal Rao. Directed by Vijay Bapineedu and with music by Bappi Lahiri, "Gang Leader" was originally released in 1991.

The trend of re-releasing old films in the Telugu Film Industry began with "Pokiri" in 2006 and was followed by "Jalsa," "Kushi," and "Okkadu." Although it initially excited audiences, the trend has become monotonous with too many back-to-back releases. Fans and organizers should maintain a gap and choose appropriate times for these re-releases to keep the trend fresh and exciting.

