The Powerful Fight Making Video From Allari Naresh's 'Ugram' Movie Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh picked the action route from the Naandhi movie. As this movie bagged into a blockbuster, he once again tied up with the same director for the Ugram movie and is essaying the cop role. As the release date of this movie is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions. Off late, they unveiled the powerful fight making video and showcased a glimpse of an intense action sequence from the movie.

Even Allari Naresh also shared the fight making video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "A spectacular sequence from #Ugram which will be a treat to watch on big screens. Chapter 2 -'Powerful Fight Making' out now - https://youtu.be/Vrvsavg7Xsc".

The video is all amazing and showcased how the makers and the lead actor prepped up for the night action sequence.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Ugram, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

Casting Details:

• Allari Naresh

• Mirnaa Menon

• Indraja

• Sharath Lohithaswa

• Shatru

• Srinivas Sai

• Manikanta Varanasi

• Naga Mahesh

• Ramesh Reddy

• Baby Uha Reddy

This movie is helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Ugram will now hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!



