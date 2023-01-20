The release date of "18 Pages" is fixed in OTT.

"18 Pages" directed by Palnati Surya Pratap in Sukumar Writings with young and talented hero Nikhil as the hero and Anupama Parameswaran as the heroine is one of the films that released last December and became a hit. This film which was made as an interesting thriller was a super hit and in the same year Nikhil and heroine Anupama got another super hit with Karthikeya 2.

The latest update on the OTT release of this film has come out. And now they have announced that Aha, who owns the streaming rights of this film, is bringing this film to streaming from January 27. And those who missed this movie then can watch it and enjoy it now. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for this film and it has been produced under Geetha Arts 2 banner.

